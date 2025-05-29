Spice of Life| Imperfect tree’s perfect lesson in beauty, grace

Chandigarh, the City Beautiful, is draped in resplendent hues these days. The vivid reds of the Gulmohar, the regal purples of the Jacaranda, and the golden pendants of the Amaltas create a breathtaking mosaic across the summer canvas. This scenic splendour is a true feast for the eyes, especially in the searing heat of the season. These small, sweet-smelling flowers belong to the Pongamia genus, commonly known as Papdi or Karanj. While we often marvel at the dramatic beauty of the Gulmohar, Cassia, and Jacaranda, we tend to overlook the subtle charm of these modest white blooms. (Photo by the writer)

A quiet note of gratitude rises for the visionary MS Randhawa, the first chief commissioner of Chandigarh, whose meticulous planning and choice of tree plantations continue to bloom into poetic landscapes even today.

One day, during a visit to my son’s school, my gaze fell upon a humble canopy of trees, laden with delicate, fragrant blossoms in shades of white, pink, and violet. These soft petals, fallen onto the ground, greeted me with a floral carpet under the harsh summer sun, wrapping me in unexpected serenity. Their quiet grace was calming, a balm to the hurried soul.

These small, sweet-smelling flowers belong to the Pongamia genus, commonly known as Papdi or Karanj. While we often marvel at the dramatic beauty of the Gulmohar, Cassia, and Jacaranda, we tend to overlook the subtle charm of these modest white blooms. Yet, that day, they seemed to whisper stories of their own.

“Do you not feel envious?” I imagined asking them, “when people sing praises of the gracious Amaltas or the resplendent Gulmohar, yet never speak of you?” They smiled. “We bloom not for attention,” they seemed to say, “but for ourselves. Everything is beautiful, you just need the eyes to see it.”

Their message was profound. These flowers carried no bitterness, no comparison. In their world, vibrant colours and plain whites coexist, complementing each other in a natural harmony that eludes many of us.

Curious, I examined the tree more closely. It stood tall and proud, offering a cool breeze strong enough to wipe away my sweat. Upon inspecting its leaves, I noticed some unusual growths — galls caused by mites, as I later discovered. Yet, despite this imperfection, the tree stood dignified, undeterred by adversity.

A member of the pea family, this tree serves many purposes: Its oil, wood, and medicinal properties are widely valued. Its leaves enrich the soil, making it ideal for erosion control and conservation. Beyond its practical uses, it offers a quiet lesson — a reflection of the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi, the art of finding beauty in imperfection.

This imperfect tree, flourishing with blemished leaves, taught me that nothing in life is truly perfect, and that’s where the beauty lies. It reminded me that everyone, no matter how overlooked or seemingly simple, has a unique role in the grand tapestry of the universe.

That day, the Pongamia tree stirred something deep within. It urged me to let go of negative emotions, to celebrate diversity, and to find peace amid the chaos of modern life. Those soft white pinkish flowers, so often ignored, had become for me a symbol of simplicity, grace, and quiet strength.

To me, they are now the embodiment of simple living — flawed, yet beautiful. Perfectly imperfect. ranjugulatidav@gmail.com

The writer is an assistant professor of botany at DAV College, Chandigarh.