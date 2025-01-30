Spice of Life: In spring’s embrace, the world hums with joy

You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming. From mustard fields swaying in golden glory to soulful melodies celebrating love and renewal, Basant has been immortalised on the silver screen. Iconic scenes drenched in hues of yellow symbolise hope, joy, and togetherness, capturing the essence of spring in Bollywood’s signature style. (HT File)

— Pablo Neruda, Chilean poet and Nobel laureate

Spring is around the corner, and the earth stirs to life, adorning herself with vibrant blooms and golden hues, a bride in her resplendent finery. The gentle warmth of sunshine kisses her awakening form, promising the revival of joy and abundance. Whispering breezes play her bridal song, while trees unfurl their green veils. Like a devoted lover, the earth prepares to embrace her radiant suitor, the sun, in a timeless dance of renewal.

This time of the year unfurls a kaleidoscope of festivity across the nation, with North India awash in vibrant hues of joy and celebration. It begins with Lohri, a heartfelt tribute to the bountiful harvest of rabi crops where warmth and gratitude dance around crackling bonfires. Soon after, Republic Day dawns, a solemn yet jubilant homage to the establishment of the nation’s cherished Constitution, uniting hearts in pride and reverence. Then comes Basant Panchami, draped in mustard yellow hues, heralding spring’s gentle arrival and bidding farewell to winter’s chill. Dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom, knowledge, and music, the festival on February 2 this year celebrates the blossoming of both nature and minds, weaving learning and joy into the season’s vibrant surroundings.

When I say spring is the season of gay abundance, it does not hold only for human beings and nature that revels in its full glory; it’s also a time of delight for birds and insects. Spring casts its enchantment far beyond human hearts and blooming landscapes. The skies come alive with vibrant wings as migratory flocks return, their melodies waking us from sleep with the crack of dawn. Courtship dances unfold in treetop theatres, a celebration of love and renewal. Nests are built with tender precision, cradling the promise of new life. In spring’s embrace, the world hums with joy, a celebration shared by all creation.

One of my all-time favourite punchlines for the season goes like this: Someone asked, “What’s the best way to describe spring?” The answer: “A season that’s un-bee-lievably beautiful!” Because honestly, can you even call it spring without the bees buzzing? The activity of buzzing bees embodies the energy that spring represents as they flit from flower to flower, fostering life and abundance. The season offers an abundance of nectar-rich flowers, providing bees with the resources needed to produce honey and sustain their colonies.

Basant isn’t just a season; in Bollywood, it’s a whole cinematic mood. Our beloved film industry has practically turned spring into its seasonal muse. Countless movies and songs are dedicated to the season owing to its timeless charm and vibrant allure. From mustard fields swaying in golden glory to soulful melodies celebrating love and renewal, Basant has been immortalised on the silver screen. Iconic scenes drenched in hues of yellow symbolise hope, joy, and togetherness, capturing the essence of spring in Bollywood’s signature style.

So, what remains untouched by the joyous celebration of Mother Earth’s blissful glory in this enchanting season? Perhaps a parting line to add innocence to the charm: Why did the farmer bury all his money in the spring? You guessed it right. He wanted to make his soil rich.

The writer is an associate professor of English at SD College, Ambala Cantt, and can be contacted at sonrok15@gmail.com