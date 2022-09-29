Spice of life | Life in fast lane offers no time to pause and ponder

Till a few decades ago, a single TV channel sufficed. An hour of watching, and hours of anticipation, kept us engaged through the day. But now, with hundreds of TV channels, I’m surprised when I see my daughter tossing the remote away in exasperation, “There’s nothing worth watching!” Perhaps, the world of endless entertainment has raised our threshold. We need perpetual stimulation and exhilaration.

My father enjoyed listening to the radio commentary of a cricket Test match sitting in the winter sun. As simple as that. Then came the thrilling one-dayers to be followed by the T20 format, to satiate our need for quick results and instant gratification. Empty stadiums during a five-day Test match are an indicator of the lack of patience among spectators.

Undertaking a train journey was always a special occasion for us, as children. Trains usually halted at all stations en route, the names of which we would remember by heart. Then came the era of superfast trains, followed by Shatabdis and Rajdhanis, in which we reach the destination oblivious of the cities and towns crossed along the way. And now we are awaiting the launch of the bullet train to gratify our penchant for speed. Swanky cars and bikes, boasting of monstrous horsepower, have replaced bicycles and mopeds to match our ever-rising threshold of thrill.

Once upon a time, having a landline phone at home was a luxury. People progressed to cordless and cellular phones. Now even smart phones with high-speed processors become outdated in a year to make way for speedier versions.

Incandescent bulbs and ceiling fans were enough to keep us in high spirits, but children of today find it hard to concentrate even under the turbo chill of air-conditioners and the flashy glare of LEDs.

So much so, our food habits have changed gear. Fast food has become the flavour of the day, replacing the simple meals we enjoyed at home in childhood.

We are progressing at breakneck speed. A touch of the finger is enough to connect with the world in the blink of an eye.

Yet, something is amiss.

We don’t have the time to pause, ponder or reflect like we did in bygone times. We may receive bouquets daily on WhatsApp as good morning greetings, but we don’t have a moment to stand and appreciate a flower in the garden. We are being invaded by non-stop information round the clock but we don’t have time to curl up in a corner and bury our head in a book. Patience and contentment have given way to restlessness, anxiety and the fear of missing out.

Though I fear being labelled outdated, I dare say we are paying the price for living in the expressway of technology by risking our health, relationships and peace of mind.

As English author Tony Buzan put it, “The world isn’t fast-paced, it’s frenetic. People have to be managers of themselves. Time has been managing itself for 15 billion years, we have to manage ourselves in the context of time.” rajivsharma.rs201067@gmail.com

The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor