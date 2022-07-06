Spice of Life | Living simply means a higher standard of life

I wasn’t aware of National Simplicity Day till I came to know that it’s celebrated on July 12 in honour of Henry David Thoreau, a leading transcendentalist, naturalist and author of America, on his birthday. But thanks to my parents, I learnt to value simplicity above anything else, quite early in life.

Simplicity was the hallmark of both my parents. During my growing up years, I imagined them to be great exponents of simplicity, which they not only talked about but also lived. And how they glorified it! Simplicity of thought, dress and action was their forte. My father believed that living simply meant a higher standard of life. Hence, ‘simplicity’ came to have an enviable and a distinct personality for me. I assumed it to be the most fashionable and sophisticated entity around; the worthiest lifestyle to be adopted. I also learnt quite a few things from my mother’s impeccable and subtle sartorial sense.

With time, I realised that simplicity is not such a simple matter after all. It can be quite a challenging affair for someone not versed with its characteristics. But this is for sure that once you have chosen simplicity as your way of life, you find that serenity automatically becomes a part of your daily routine. You are out of the rat race and start enjoying a peaceful pace. One becomes one’s own master, having no competition with anyone else. Nobody and nothing can make you waver from the chosen track and rather you might become the envy of many. In short, one can say that a simple life is a tension-free life.

For me, simplicity is synonymous with understated elegance, accompanied by satisfaction and peace, as its natural byproducts. It is basically the essence of all happiness. Even nature endorses these qualities.

Thoreau confirms, “As you simplify your life, the laws of the universe will be simple.”

The qualities of heart and mind need to be worked upon so as to turn them into the embellishments and accessories of our attire. One has to train one’s mind and body to have clear priorities, overlook the non-essentials and not to be bogged down by modern day contraptions. Spending some time in nature’s company on a regular basis is indispensable. It’s a treat enjoying the seemingly negligible things, only to realise later that they bring joys of permanent value.

Simplicity has rightly been called the ultimate sophistication by Leonardo da Vinci.

My old friend Jhikki deserves a mention here. An epitome of simplicity, I have often heard from her, “For me each day is a simplicity day!”

She is an outstanding instance of simple living and high thinking. Her serenity is infectious. She inspires others to choose and follow her kind of lifestyle. An adorable personality, her ways are truly worth emulating. Looking at her, I often feel that she has truly acquired the status of becoming one with nature. What else would one ask for!

The writer is a Ludhiana-based freelance contributor. She can be reached at parambirkaur@gmail.com