...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Spice of life | Long before the blue ticks, we had blue inland letters

There was a time when the postman was not a rarity but a daily visitor, eagerly awaited; blue inland letters, postcards, money orders, and especially greeting cards during festivals carried emotions across distances

Published on: May 01, 2026 05:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

A routine call to update the KYC took me to the post office, and since it was vacation time, I decided to take my son along. Just as we were stepping out, the doorbell rang—and there he was: A postman in his familiar khaki uniform, standing patiently with a registered letter. That single moment transported me to another era.

We belong to a generation that understands the raw longing behind the line “Na chithi, na koi sandesh.” (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

There was a time when the postman was not a rarity but a daily visitor, eagerly awaited. Blue inland letters, postcards, money orders, and especially greeting cards during festivals carried emotions across distances. In school, we were encouraged to write letters to pen friends we had never met—an exercise not just in language, but in empathy and cultural exchange.

We belong to a generation that understands the raw longing behind the line “Na chithi, na koi sandesh.” Iconic tracks like “Dakiya daak laya” or “Humne sanam ko khat likha” were not just lyrics; they were lived experiences. The postman was the original ATM, delivering money orders that brought smiles to waiting faces. He was woven into our music, literature, and everyday life. Even Rabindranath Tagore’s The Postmaster captured this quiet intimacy—of loneliness, connection, and inevitable separation—through the backdrop of letters and rural life.

Later, while visiting another branch, my son remarked, “Since India has the world’s largest postal network, every post office should be like this.” Perhaps he’s right. With thoughtful reinvention, the Indian post office can bridge generations—honouring its legacy while embracing the future. I hope to see the day when this institution fully transforms into a powerhouse of communication, savings, and banking, serving everyone from those who remember the fragrance of paper to those who only swipe, tap, and scroll. Some connections, after all, deserve to endure.

ranjugulatidav@gmail.com

(The writer is an assistant professor in botany at DAV College, Chandigarh)

 
post office
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Spice of life | Long before the blue ticks, we had blue inland letters
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Spice of life | Long before the blue ticks, we had blue inland letters
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.