Spice of life: Luck or labour? Harder you work, luckier you get

The question that millions around the world ponder over: Is success directly proportional to hard work or luck? To find the answer, let me tell you a story.

There was an eight-year-old girl, who in order to fit into a new town with a new language, started playing a sport, badminton, that would help her make new friends easily. Her parents being sport veterans supported her decision and worked hard to get her into the best academies possible. Therein began her arduous journey, comprising a start at the crack of dawn, thousands of hours of practice and a wholehearted focus towards becoming a champion. After 25 years, this small-town girl, Saina Nehwal, achieved the impossible feat of attaining the title of World No. 1 with 24 individual titles under her belt.

So, when she receives the Padma Bhushan from President of India or represents the country at the Olympics one might say: What a lucky girl! But the reason for her getting lucky is only and only hard work.

When Lionel Messi had a magic moment with the Al Rihla in the semi-final against Croatia, it’s easy to attribute it to luck. But the truth is years of running, target practice and a will to be the best.

Similar is the tale of the former Team India cricket captain MS Dhoni or actor Shah Rukh Khan or footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s easy to pronounce them fortunate or blessed. But there is a behind-the-scenes story for each such person, the innumerable hours of dedication and sacrifice that goes in to make one success story.

For that matter, why are some marriages more successful than others? Is it because some couples are more in love? I would beg to differ. Marriages too require working hard in a relationship. Sticking to the commitment made to your partner and resolving to never give up are the reasons behind a successful marriage.

So, the takeaway here might be gratifying for you all. If you have a goal in mind and are ready to work relentlessly to achieve it, then luck will surely favour you. That businessman who receives awards or the designer who’s pronounced the fashionista of the year are not just at the right place at the right time. Having interviewed many go-getters of my town, I found this common factor among all. Nothing in life comes easy, one has to be ready to do the ground work patiently and have the courage to overcome each failure and treat it as a learning.

As American statesman Thomas Jefferson, who served as the third President of the United States, put it, “I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it.”

The writer is a Ludhiana-based freelance contributor