Spice of Life | Mango memories, the fruit of togetherness

While people’s opinions may differ on this, many would still agree with me when I say that nothing transports a person back to their childhood days like a fruit-laden tree. For a majority of us, childhood memories are filled with jamun, guava and other fruit trees, the best, however, being the mango trees. For a majority of us, childhood memories are filled with jamun, guava and other fruit trees, the best, however, being the mango trees. (HT File)

Though mangoes made it to the supermarket shelves last month, trees laden with unripe green ones can still be found in orchards and private gardens. These continue to attract men and macaws alike as long as the fruiting season is around.

I’ve had my fair share of mango trees as well. While some of them are history for various reasons, one continues to occupy a place of pride in my garden. A lot of excitement and fervour have always marked the process of picking mangoes, as we make it a point to do so on an off day when all would be around. We crack jokes, laugh, and have a good time while making a beeline to this tree with baskets, vessels, and everything we can find to gather the rich harvest, which we happily share with our neighbours.

Our current mango tree is more than just a producer of the most luscious mangoes that I have ever had. Besides the fruit, yummy pickles, and tasty chutneys, it has given a lifetime of precious memories that still bring cheer to my family and me. More so, it is a companion that I have grown up with and a counsellor that has helped me understand the intricacies of life. I’m not a psychologist or an expert on the philosophy and psychology of trees, but a most recent change in the fruiting routine of this tree has helped me understand the ravages of loneliness and the benefits of socialising.

For as long as I have been associated with it, this tree has had an irregular harvest routine, as, instead of annually, it yields fresh produce every couple of years or more. This is even though a majority of the bottles of mango pickles in my almirah owe their origin to this tree. However, this irregular cycle has changed ever since we planted more than 200 ‘dharek (also known as Chinaberry)’ trees around it nearly a decade ago. Our mango tree started yielding fruit every year.

While my garden has never faced a dearth of trees and plants, thanks to my late maternal grandfather’s green thumb, this mango tree, situated in a far corner, often appeared lonely in the bygone years. Not anymore, as it has found company among the ‘dhareks’ that always appear to be dancing and swaying, no matter how dreary the weather.

As the seasons change and the mango tree continues to thrive, I am reminded that the true sweetness of life lies in the connections we make and the memories we create.

shaheen.parshad@gmail.com

The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor