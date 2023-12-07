Spice of Life: People from different walks who leave an imprint for life

“I flow to join the brimming river, For men may come and men may go, But I go on forever,” the thought-provoking lines penned by Alfred Tennyson give the crux that people will come and go but the brook will continue to flow for eternity. Human life is short-lived, but nature and its effect are powerful and enduring. Not only nature, good values and virtues of a person also hold their permanence, playing a crucial role in transforming one’s life.

People of varied backgrounds enter and exit this marvellous world and every form of life leaves a significant impact on our personality, style and thinking, giving a direction to our way of living.

Reminiscing the good old days when I started my first job in Chandigarh, the principal of the institution always guided everyone to learn something valuable each day. Grow and glow, would be his tagline. He would quote Henry Adams to say, “A teacher affects eternity; you can never tell where his influence stops.”

I can still feel the magic of his words and how it is playing an important and integral role in making and moulding my life.

People of myriad tastes and opinions come into our life but some leave an indelible mark on the mind, for a lifetime. Fortunately, I have a bunch of friends who keep adding a remarkable touch to my perspective by being a part of my entity.

They say that precious gems are rare, however, I could find one of the finest jewels next door. She is such a marvellous piece, always ready to lend a helping hand whenever anyone gets stuck in an arduous situation. With no anger, no remorse, no hurry or worry, she skillfully and smoothly sails them out of all difficult times. Her aura, politeness, humility, and above all her attitude of helping all who happen to be with her always inspires me to follow in her footsteps. Such people with a selfless attitude become the apple of everyone’s eyes and leave a permanent mark on one’s life, and certainly, I can feel her positive influence on my being.

Mother is the first teacher who guides, counsels, advises and sometimes reprimands to extract the best out of us, to make us fine individuals. Mothers are God’s way of inculcating values among children so that they can tread on the path of righteousness. Even I have been reaping the benefit of my mother’s words and sayings. Imbibing hard work, tolerance, simplicity, humility, kindness, and patience from her has left a magical impact on my soul.

One must understand and acknowledge the substantial significance of beautiful people in one’s life and how they secretly weave each yarn, making the fabric of life beautiful. The best part is you never get to know how they transform your life manifold. imartisood@gmail.com

The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor