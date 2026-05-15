Spice of Life | Road that teaches Ambala to slow down, breathe easy

I don’t know what it is about that lane in Ambala cantonment, but the city seems quietly drawn to it. Early mornings and evenings find people gravitating toward this stretch, almost instinctively, as if pulled by something more than routine.

A space that allows people to slow down, move without anxiety, and feel momentarily connected to their surroundings. (Shutterstock)

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Perhaps, it is the wall of greenery formed by age-old banyan trees, their thick trunks steady and their aerial roots hanging down like pillars. Perhaps it is the clean, uncluttered expanse of the Mall Road, or the simple certainty that traffic will be kept out during walking hours. Whatever the reason, the moment one steps onto this road, the usual urgency of the city seems to loosen its hold.

There is music too, gentle and unobtrusive, floating down from speakers placed so discreetly that one notices them only after a while. Sometimes the tunes recall the valour of soldiers; at other times, old Hindi melodies from the 1970s and ‘80s drift through the air, stirring a quiet nostalgia. The effect is subtle but unmistakable. Breathing slows. Steps fall into rhythm. The mind settles.

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{{^usCountry}} Along the road are painted portraits of unsung war heroes—soldiers whose names rarely enter popular memory, but whose courage shaped our history. Brief descriptions recount their roles in wars with Pakistan and China. Walkers pause, read, and move on, carrying with them a muted sense of pride. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along the road are painted portraits of unsung war heroes—soldiers whose names rarely enter popular memory, but whose courage shaped our history. Brief descriptions recount their roles in wars with Pakistan and China. Walkers pause, read, and move on, carrying with them a muted sense of pride. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On some mornings, nature joins the scene effortlessly. Peacocks call out, their cries briefly becoming part of the soundscape, before revealing themselves, perched high on the banyan trees or strutting calmly just a few metres away. Watching them feels like seeing nature quietly reclaim a corner of the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On some mornings, nature joins the scene effortlessly. Peacocks call out, their cries briefly becoming part of the soundscape, before revealing themselves, perched high on the banyan trees or strutting calmly just a few metres away. Watching them feels like seeing nature quietly reclaim a corner of the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This 2.5-km stretch, flanked by army offices, messes, clubs, stadiums, a horse-riding arena and the military hospital, is a busy road through the day. But during walking hours, it belongs entirely to pedestrians. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This 2.5-km stretch, flanked by army offices, messes, clubs, stadiums, a horse-riding arena and the military hospital, is a busy road through the day. But during walking hours, it belongs entirely to pedestrians. {{/usCountry}}

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The army’s presence is felt even when it is not immediately seen. Discipline here seems instinctive. Any hint of disorder dissolves the moment a sentry appears. A pilot Gypsy patrols the road, and a simple gesture from its occupants is usually enough to restore order. Rules are not enforced loudly; they are quietly understood.

I, too, have been drawn into this routine. Once or twice a week, I cycle 7km from Ambala City, helmet on, to reach this stretch that has become my way of easing into the day. I’m far from alone. People arrive in pairs and groups, as families, couples, or old friends sharing a ride.

Every age group finds a place here. As people walk, conversations unfold easily—about work, politics, family matters, or nothing in particular. Laughter carries. Greetings are exchanged. There is a sense of shared ease that public spaces do not always manage to create.

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What stays with me is the care with which the road is maintained. Sweepers arrive each morning to clear fallen leaves and dust. Nothing about it feels extravagant. It feels deliberate.

Perhaps that is what makes this road linger in the mind. Not because it demands attention, but because it offers something rare: A space that allows people to slow down, move without anxiety, and feel momentarily connected to their surroundings. Sometimes, a road does more than take us from one place to another. It quietly shows us how a city might feel, if we let it. vikasdeepak23@gmail.com

The writer is an Ambala-based wellness trainer.

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