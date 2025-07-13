Spice of Life: They leave paw prints in our hearts...forever

Dogs’ lives are too short. Their only fault, really. Agnes Sligh Turnbull A pet parent’s worst fear is losing their fur baby and the pain and emptiness that comes with it. And this grief is all-consuming. A few months passed and another wonderful mastiff found his way into our life. We named him Rocky Jr. In looks, he resembled his predecessor, but nature wise just the opposite. And I was squarely blamed for spoiling him.

When Rocky, my pet of 14 years, a Tibetan Mastiff, died, my family was shaken, and we decided not to keep another one. I still remember that day when I came home to find my furry friend lying on the floor, his head to one side, his body lifeless and cold. The image haunts me even today as I try to shake it off my mind.

The pain was such that I avoided looking at the entrance where he was mostly leashed and seeing his belongings made the healing process even more difficult. It was a constant reminder of his presence in our hearts, and at the same time the unbearable physical absence.

His senior was ferocious and scared the wits out of people. He knew lots of tricks and loved to learn new things. My father-in-law used to take pride in telling neighbours stories of his bravado, how he was an excellent guard dog and how outsiders dreaded even coming near our gate. But the playful junior has set his priorities right from the beginning. He knows why take so much trouble guarding the house when “eat, sleep, play and repeat” is so convenient, which he has made his mantra. Smart pupper, I must say.

Recently, an acquaintance came to visit my father-in-law and in his hallmark style he warned him not to go near the dog as he was extremely ferocious and aggressive, which he still wants to believe. Despite his warning, the chap not only went near him but also patted him. To my father-in-law’s horror, his fierce Rocky even obliged the stranger with a selfie by sticking out his tongue like a true Insta star. I didn’t know where to look, knowing the blame would eventually come on me.

His achievements include running away from home when we fail to entertain him and barking either at nothing or at a stray cat or a squirrel when he’s really bored, besides chewing almost everything from earphones, shoes to my favourite dress except his toys and rubbing paws on the sofa. However, with strangers he’s friendly or maybe he thinks all human beings are our friends, so why waste energy barking at them. Again, a smart pupper.

Usually, our expectations outlive our canine friends. Though we get a new one, we always want to find the old one in them. However, with time one realises there can never be any replacement as the earlier ones have a unique place in our heart and are etched in our memories forever... but with their quirks and antics, the new ones soon become the best dog ever. Now, Rocky Jr. is the best furry companion we’ve ever known.

The writer is a Chandigarh-based journalist and can be reached at jyotsna.aqn@gmail.com