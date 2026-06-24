Spice of Life: Why mango flavour belongs forever to home, childhood

A few weeks ago, on a particularly warm summer afternoon, I stepped into a cosy café to escape the harsh sunlight outside. The air smelled of coffee and freshly baked desserts, while soft music floated quietly through the room. As I looked through the menu, one item immediately caught my attention. It had a long, elegant name that sounded like it belonged in a high-end Parisian patisserie.

In North India, summer never arrives gently. It enters with blazing afternoons, noisy ceiling fans, dusty winds, and the scent of ripe mangoes floating through crowded markets. (HT File)

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Curious and tempted by its description, I ordered it without much thought. When the dish arrived, it looked beautiful—served in a delicate glass bowl, topped with crushed nuts, mint leaves, and tiny pieces of fruit arranged carefully like artwork. I took the first spoonful slowly, expecting something unfamiliar. But the moment the flavour touched my tongue, I stopped. It tasted exactly like the simple mango dessert my mother and grandmother used to prepare during the summer vacations.

In that instant, the café disappeared around me. I was no longer sitting under soft yellow lights. I was transported back to the long, golden summers of childhood.

In North India, summer never arrives gently. It enters with blazing afternoons, noisy ceiling fans, dusty winds, and the scent of ripe mangoes floating through crowded markets. Fruit sellers lined the streets with baskets overflowing with silky Dussehri, tangy Langra, juicy Chausa, succulent Malda, the fragrant Sindhoori, honeyed Fazli and tiny local mangoes whose names I never learned but whose sweetness I still remember.

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{{^usCountry}} At home, mango season felt almost like a celebration. Wooden crates full of mangoes would appear in the courtyard, wrapped in newspaper and straw. The entire house carried their sweet fragrance. We children hovered around impatiently, waiting for the elders to decide which mangoes were ripe enough to eat. Some mangoes were so juicy that eating them meant sticky hands and dripping elbows. Yet those messy afternoons somehow felt happier than the carefully planned outings of today. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At home, mango season felt almost like a celebration. Wooden crates full of mangoes would appear in the courtyard, wrapped in newspaper and straw. The entire house carried their sweet fragrance. We children hovered around impatiently, waiting for the elders to decide which mangoes were ripe enough to eat. Some mangoes were so juicy that eating them meant sticky hands and dripping elbows. Yet those messy afternoons somehow felt happier than the carefully planned outings of today. {{/usCountry}}

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The kitchen became the heart of every summer day. During the hottest afternoons, when stepping outside felt impossible, mother prepared chilled mango shakes, mango lassi, smoothies, aamras, aam panna, and bowls of cold mango pulp. Some days brought mango ice-cream, kulfi, custards, phirni, or simple puddings, along with mango sandwiches and chutneys. Nothing carried fancy names or expensive decoration, yet every bite felt special because it was prepared with love and shared with family.

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Evenings brought another mango ritual. A bucket filled with water and ripe mangoes was kept in a cool corner of the house. Later, after dinner, the family gathered together. We gently pressed the mangoes between our palms until the pulp softened inside, made a small opening at the top, and drank the juice directly from the fruit. Laughter filled the room as everyone argued over which variety tasted best.

Looking back now, I realise the mango season was never only about the fruit. It was about togetherness, slow afternoons, and happiness hidden inside ordinary moments. That café dessert reminded me that no matter how beautifully the world repackages simple things, some flavours belong forever to home, childhood, and love.

The writer is a Hoshiarpur-based freelance contributor and can be reached at bagga.aastha23@gmail.com

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