SPO dies inside police post, family alleges foul play

A 23-year-old special police officer (SPO) allegedly died by suicide at a police post in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district on Monday, said officials.

He allegedly shot himself on the neck. An empty cartridge was also found lying close to his body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased was identified as Avinash Sharma of Sanyal village.

Reports said the SPO, who lived in the same village, came to the police post for his duty around 12 noon and around 2.30 pm shot himself dead with his service weapon.

He allegedly shot himself on the neck. An empty cartridge was also found lying close to his body.

However, his family alleged foul play and demanded a fair probe.

Kathua SSP SDS Jamwal said, “The SPO worked at the Sanyal police post and had lived in the same village. Therefore, the question of missing his home doesn’t raise.”

“He had joined two years ago. This morning, he left around 11 am to join his duty. No suicide note was found from the spot.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have ordered a probe and an FSL team has also collected samples. His call records will also be analysed,” said the SSP.

The SSP said what provoked him to the extreme step will be known only after a thorough investigation.

The body after post-mortem was handed over to the family members for last rites.

While post-mortem report was awaited, an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the CrPC has been initiated.