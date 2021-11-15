Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sports infrastructure in Ludhiana to be upgraded: Punjab minister

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu takes the pitch at the new cricket centre at SCD Government College in Ludhiana. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

: Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Punjab Cricket Association president Rajinder Gupta on Sunday inaugurated the Practice Wickets Cricket Centre at SCD Government College. The centre will be managed by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA).

Speaking on the occasion, Ashu said that all existing sports infrastructure in Ludhiana is being upgraded including the new athletics synthetic track at Guru Nanak Stadium. He added that work on the indoor swimming pool at Rakh Bagh will start shortly.

He added that other sports infrastructure that will be upgraded include Shastri Hall, basketball stadium, table tennis stadium and hockey astroturf at PAU.

The minister said that the state government has been going all out to promote sports across the state to channelise the energy of the youth positively.

He said that Punjab’s sports policy is the best in the country, as it provides jobs and emphasises not only on enhancing the prize money of various national and international tournaments, but also on ensuring robust and top notch infrastructure.

On the occasion, Ashu, who is a cricket player himself, played a few shots on the pitch.

Gupta said that the Ludhiana District Cricket Association will supervise the cricket activities here, so that maximum players can avail the benefit of the centre.

Those present on the occasion included MC councillor Sunny Bhalla, LDCA president Satish Mangal, general secretary Anupam Kamaria and national cricket player Gagandeep Singh.

