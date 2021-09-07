Chandigarh record 7-wicket win over Baroda in JP Atray meet

With useful knocks from Taranpreet Singh (72) and Amrit Lubana (57 not out), UT cricket association recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Baroda in a match played during the 26th JP Atray memorial cricket tournament for Trident Cup at the Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park, on Monday.

Batting first, Baroda scored 217 runs in 48.5 overs. In reply, UTCA achieved the target in 45.3 overs, losing three wickets.

Himachal log thumping 181-run win

Himachal Pradesh recorded a huge 181-run win over Bihar in a match played at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. HP plundered 304 runs, losing seven wickets in the allotted 50 overs. Bihar XI were bundled out for 123 in 35.5 overs. Left-arm spinner Akash Vashisht bowled an incisive spell bowling claiming five wickets for 38 runs.

RoundGlass Punjab FC sign 3 players

Chandigarh RoundGlass Punjab FC has bolstered their squad by signing John Johnson, Kurtis Guthrie, and Travis Major for the upcoming season. Johnson, 32, has previously played for various Indian and English clubs. Guthrie, 28, has played his entire career in England, while Major, 31, has played in Australia’s A-League and National Premier Leagues.

Tennis: Vanya, Arnav, Navya enter quarter-finals

Chandigarh Arnav Bishnoi upset sixth-seed Nagraj Shantanu 8-3 in a pre-quarterfinal tie to enter the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals during the All India Tennis Association Championship Series (CS-3) in Chandigarh on Monday. Top-seed Navya Verma and Aditya Chauhan also advanced into the quarter-finals. In the girls’ U-18 category, top-seed Riya Kaushik, Vanya Arora, Radhika Vasudeva and Mili Pandit also advanced into the quarter-finals.