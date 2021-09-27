Spotlight on poorly parked vehicles in Ludhiana after repeated mishaps

With poorly parked vehicles claiming multiple lives in the city, the Ludhiana police on Saturday came down heavily on negligent drivers and registered five FIRs.

While three cases were lodged in the Focal Point area against drivers who had parked their vehicles on the roadside to answer a phone call, a trucker was booked at Balmiki Ghati Mohalla for blocking the road and a pick-up auto driver in Basti Jodhewal for not parking properly. The cases were registered under Sections 283 (obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

The Ludhiana police registered cases against people who had not parked properly. (HT Photo)

Those booked include Srikant Kumar of Transport Nagar, Ashok Yadav of Jivan Nagar,Kulwinder Singh of Latala village, and truck driver Balwinder Singh of Jind and pick-up auto driver Deepak of New Puneet Nagar.