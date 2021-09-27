Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Spotlight on poorly parked vehicles in Ludhiana after repeated mishaps
Spotlight on poorly parked vehicles in Ludhiana after repeated mishaps

While three cases were lodged in the Focal Point area of Ludhiana against drivers who had parked their vehicles on the roadside to answer a phone call, a trucker was booked at Balmiki Ghati Mohalla for blocking the road and one person was booked in Basti Jodhewal as he had parked his pick-up auto incorrectly
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 03:07 AM IST
With poorly parked vehicles claiming multiple lives in the city, the Ludhiana police on Saturday came down heavily on negligent drivers and registered five FIRs.

While three cases were lodged in the Focal Point area against drivers who had parked their vehicles on the roadside to answer a phone call, a trucker was booked at Balmiki Ghati Mohalla for blocking the road and a pick-up auto driver in Basti Jodhewal for not parking properly. The cases were registered under Sections 283 (obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

Those booked include Srikant Kumar of Transport Nagar, Ashok Yadav of Jivan Nagar,Kulwinder Singh of Latala village, and truck driver Balwinder Singh of Jind and pick-up auto driver Deepak of New Puneet Nagar.

