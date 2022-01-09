Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Spouse visa: Ludhiana woman dupes husband of 40 lakh

Charanpreet Singh of Jadtoli village, Ludhiana, who wanted to settle in Canada received a marriage proposal from the accused, who had six IELTS bands; after marriage complainant bore the cost of sending accused, abroad on a study visa, who allegedly did not arrange a spouse visa for him and also stopped taking his calls
In a similar case, a Giaspura, Ludhiana, resident was duped of 35 lakh by his wife who had promised to take him to Australia on a spouse visa. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 06:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A woman was booked for duping her husband of 40 lakh on the pretext of arranging a spouse visa for him on Saturday.

The complainant, Charanpreet Singh, 25, of Jadtoli village of Dehlon, said he wanted to settle in Canada, but could not secure the required International English Language Testing System (IELTS) bands. “I received a marriage proposal from the accused, Lovepreet Kaur, from a middle man. Her family said she had six IELTS bands, but could afford to send her abroad,” the complainant said.

The couple got married on July 1, 2018, and Lovepreet Kaur left for Canada on August 14, 2018. The complainant bore the expenses of the wedding, and the cost of sending her abroad on a study visa, but Lovepreet Kaur allegedly did not arrange a spouse visa for him, and also stopped taking his calls.

On April 21, 2021, the complainant registered a case against Lovepreet Kaur, her father Jagtar Singh and mother Sukhwinder Kaur, and a case was registered on Saturday after an investigation.

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Similar cases

December 21: A Giaspura resident was duped of 35 lakh by his wife who had promised to take him to Australia on a spouse visa.

November 28: A Moga resident and her family was booked for duping her husband on the pretext of taking him to Canada with her.

September 18: A Raikot resident was duped by his spouse on the pretext of arranging a spouse visa.

