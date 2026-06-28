Srinagar: Hinduism embraced diversity, allowed other religions to flourish, says Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that while the world today may be divided by religion, language, and race, Indian thought has the unique power to bridge these divides.

Sinha highlighted India’s legacy as an ancient civilisation rooted in mutual respect, where diverse faiths coexist, flourish, and teach the world the wisdom of peace. (HT File)

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Sinha, while addressing ‘Interfaith Dialogue’ organised by the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language and Inter-Faith Harmony Foundation of India, highlighted India’s legacy as an ancient civilisation rooted in mutual respect, where diverse faiths coexist, flourish, and teach the world the wisdom of peace.

“The world recognises that Hinduism-Sanatana Dharma, the world’s oldest living religion, never imposed itself. Instead, it embraced diversity and coexistence. Ancient India built a foundation of respect, giving Christianity, Islam, Judaism and Zoroastrianism freedom to flourish,” the LG said.

“In a world facing conflicts and intolerance, the core spirit of Sanatana Dharma and Indian philosophy can serve as a guiding light,” Sinha said.

He said that India is a living idea that declares humanity should live together as one family. “The young generation must carry this vision forward, reminding the world that peace is possible through mutual respect. Our ancient texts, the Vedas and Upanishads, symbols of a knowledge tradition older than five thousand years, have always taught harmonious living. They taught humanity that people of different faiths should live together while respecting one another’s beliefs. That is the eternal principle,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Truth is infinite and there are many routes that lead to it. That is why India has always seen diversity, not as division but as a blessing. This outlook is reflected in the crown jewel of India, Jammu and Kashmir, where for centuries, the spirit of harmony and coexistence has been part of life,” Sinha said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Truth is infinite and there are many routes that lead to it. That is why India has always seen diversity, not as division but as a blessing. This outlook is reflected in the crown jewel of India, Jammu and Kashmir, where for centuries, the spirit of harmony and coexistence has been part of life,” Sinha said. {{/usCountry}}

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The LG said that when Islam came to India in the 12th and 13th centuries and many Sufi saints and Islamic scholars came here, they found unique Indian culture rooted in love, spirituality and compassion, and equality.

“Sufi saints were inspired by the vision of Vedas, Upanishads, Buddhism, and Jainism and they learnt the ideals of co-existence from Indian scriptures. Moreover, numerous repositories of Sanskrit knowledge were translated into Arabic,” he said.

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