Srinagar: In view of snowfall forecast, Bandipora-Gurez road closed for traffic

Ahead of the prediction of snowfall from Saturday night, the administration has closed the Bandipora-Gurez road for traffic as a precautionary measure.

The road to Gurez that passes through the Razdan Pass has been closed for traffic from Saturday. The instructions were passed by the administration following an advisory from the meteorological office.

The MET office in Srinagar had issued a fresh weather alert saying that a fresh western disturbance is most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from December 4 to 6 with peak activity on December 5.

“There will be widespread light to moderate snowfall in the middle and higher reaches of Kashmir and Jammu and light snow and rain over plains of Kashmir and Jammu is expected. The higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Shopian and Ganderbal district could receive 6-9 inches of snow during the above period,” reads an advisory issued by the MeT office.

The advisory said the snowfall could lead to temporary disruption of air and surface traffic over the passes like Zojila, Simthan top, Razdan Top and Mugal Road due to the snow and freezing temperatures on December 5.

Meanwhile, Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir recorded another cold night and a cloudy day engulfed with fog.

Srinagar recorded -0.7°C, Pahalgam recorded -2 °C while Gulmarg registered - 1.2 °C. North Kashmir’s Kupwara town registered - 1.3 °C. Leh in Ladakh recorded - 9.3 °C while Kargil and Drass observed - 8.1 and minus 10.7 °C.

The wintry conditions in the Valley set in much ahead of the beginning of the extremely harsh weather conditions which usually start around the third week of December. ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir, begins on December 21 every year. Some parts of south Kashmir received snowfall in late October that caused damage to fruit growers who hadn’t harvested their crop.

