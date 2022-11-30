Srinagar logs coldest night of season at -2.2°C
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:16 AM IST
Pahalgam in south Kashmir, which serves as the base for the annual Amarnath yatra, was the coldest place in the Valley at -4.2°C
, SrinagarPress Trust of India
Srinagar witnessed the coldest night of this winter as the mercury slipped below freezing point at most places in Kashmir on Monday night, officials said.
“Srinagar recorded a low of - 2.2°C, the lowest of the season so far,” a meteorological department official said here on Tuesday.
He said the Jammu and Kashmir summer capital had recorded a temperature of -1.8°C on Sunday night.
Pahalgam in south Kashmir, which serves as the base for the annual Amarnath yatra, was the coldest place in the Valley at -4.2°C, while Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a temperature of -1.5°C, he added.
The minimum temperature is expected to fall further with the Met department forecasting dry weather over the next five days.