Srinagar logs coldest night of season at -2.2°C

Srinagar witnessed the coldest night of this winter as the mercury slipped below freezing point at most places in Kashmir on Monday night, officials said.

“Srinagar recorded a low of - 2.2°C, the lowest of the season so far,” a meteorological department official said here on Tuesday.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir summer capital had recorded a temperature of -1.8°C on Sunday night.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir, which serves as the base for the annual Amarnath yatra, was the coldest place in the Valley at -4.2°C, while Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a temperature of -1.5°C, he added.

The minimum temperature is expected to fall further with the Met department forecasting dry weather over the next five days.