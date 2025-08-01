Srinagar: MBBS students shoots video of op theatre, labour room, GMC orders probe

The authorities at Government Medical College (GMC) , Srinagar, have ordered a probe after a video allegedly recorded by a final year medical student inside the operation theatre and labour room of Kashmir’s Lalla Ded hospital became viral on social media. The GMC, Srinagar, which is the administrative authority of the Lalla Ded hospital, has framed a committee to enquire the issue. (File)

The video shows the young doctor casually recording inside the hospital corridor and then the operation theatre where a patient was being operated. Following the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council (JKMC) has issued guidelines to doctors on professional conduct over social media.

The GMC, Srinagar, which is the administrative authority of the Lalla Ded hospital, has framed a committee to enquire the issue.

“An enquiry committee constituted to investigate a video circulated on social media regarding Lalla Ded Hospital, Srinagar. The Committee with medical and IT experts will submit a report within 24 hours. Appropriate disciplinary action to follow,” the GMC said on X in a post on Wednesday night.

In the video, the young doctor can be heard saying: “We went to the labour room, there was nothing, so we are going to the OT”. Moments later the video reveals a surgical procedure on a patient. He then goes on to say: “Our patient’s first delivery has taken place”.

Jammu & Kashmir Medical Council has issued a slew of guidelines for doctors’ professional conduct on social media. “Online presence must reflect medical ethics, truthfulness, and respect to the profession, patients, colleagues and the community. Be cautious and share content responsibly and avoid posting material that could harm professional credibility,” it stated.

The council cautioned that any breach of these guidelines will be treated as a violation of the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002, and may result in disciplinary actions, including suspension of registration by the Jammu & Kashmir Medical Council.