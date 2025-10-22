Srinagar MP missing from NC’s Budgam poll campaign

Amid the National Conference’s campaign in Budgam assembly constituency where bypoll is to be held next month, Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah has been missing from the party activities. On Monday, when NC leader Aga Syed Mehmood filed his nomination papers in Budgam, he was accompanied by chief minister Omar Abdullah and legislators of Budgam districts. The Srinagar MP, who has represented the Budgam constituency for three terms since 2002, was missing. When asked about it, Mehmood said, “He has represented Budgam as a legislator. He will campaign for me as he is like a son to me.”

CM Omar Abdullah refused to comment on the matter, saying “Aga Mehmood has already replied to this question.”

However, hours later, Srinagar MP clarified on social media that he is fighting for a “bigger cause”. “My loyalty is to my conscience and principles. While I hold respect for my elders in my family, I request them not to belittle my fight (our fight). If they can’t comprehend it and be part of it, at least don’t drag me and my struggle to this level,” Ruhullah wrote on X.

J&K deputy chief minister Surinder Chowdhary said he doesn’t know about Ruhullah. “Aga Mehmood is the NC leader and the party stands with him. The prominent NC leaders have been Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. The party is working on their ideologies. Statements by individuals make no difference to the party.”

Ruhullah, one of the influential Shia leaders, had represented Budgam in 2002, 2008 and 2014. He has been critical about the party, claiming it “failed” to keep the promises it made in the election manifesto. He even participated in a protest of students on reservation which was held outside the house of J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah around 10 months ago.