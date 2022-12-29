Srinagar receives season’s first snowfall

Fresh snowfall started in the upper reaches of Kashmir valley on Thursday. Srinagar city received the season’s first snowfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the fresh snowfall in the Valley is due to the fresh western disturbances. However, officials said that the intensity couldn’t be strong enough to being heavy snowfall in Srinagar city. The day temperature across Kashmir witnessed a decline due to the snowfall.

The fresh snowfall led to the closure of the historical Mughal Road and the Srinagar-Leh national highway. The upper reaches of Kashmir are witnessing a good snowfall.

The previous night also saw increase in the night temperature across Kashmir with Srinagar witnessing -3.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam -4.2 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg -4.8 degrees Celsius.

From Thursday afternoon, snow began in the upper reaches and at several rural townships like Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipore. Tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam also witnessed fresh snowfall.

“For us it’s a moment to cherish. We have never witnessed snow. This is a lifetime of experience,” said Sudeep Kumar, a tourist from Chhattisgarh.

This is the first snowfall of December, though upper reaches have received snowfalls in November.

Director, MeT, Sonam Lotus said between December 29 and 30, there is a possibility of intermittent light to moderate snow at scattered places. “No forecast of any major snowfall till January 5,” he said.

He said that there would be improvement in fog in Jammu, Chandigarh and Delhi between December 29 and 30.

“Although there’s no forecast of any major snowfall, even light snowfall and below freezing temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on Sonmarg-Zojila, Sinthan Top, Gurez- Bandipora etc. on December 30,” he said. Meanwhile, the district administrations have established snow control rooms to meet any exigency.

Amid the inclement weather, police in Budgam have provided helping hand to stranded tourists and rescued 52 tourists at Parihaas, Doodhpathri. They were provided necessary assistance and help and were shifted to safe accommodations at Tangnar, Budgam. Moreover, similar help was also provided to the needy in other locations of the district Yousmarg and Khag.

