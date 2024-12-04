Menu Explore
Srinagar shivers at -2° C, Pahalgam coldest at -4.8 °C

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 04, 2024 10:03 PM IST

Earlier on November 28, the mercury in Srinagar had plunged to the season’s lowest of -2.1°C this season

Minimum temperatures plunged below zero across Kashmir on Wednesday, with capital Srinagar recording a near season low.

A Kashmiri shepherd watches over his flock of sheep grazing in central Kashmir. (REUTERS)
The meteorological centre in Srinagar recorded -2° C on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, 0.8 degrees below normal. Earlier on November 28, the mercury in Srinagar had plunged to the season’s lowest of -2.1°C this season.

The MeT update said the coldest weather monitoring station in Kashmir was at Pahalgam in South Kashmir at -4.8 °C, while the resort town of Gulmarg in North Kashmir recorded -3.5 °C.

The day temperature in Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg was 13.7° C, 10.2° C and 5.3° C, respectively.

Meanwhile, the MeT predicted dry weather till December 7 in the Valley, followed by light precipitation.

“On December 8 and 9, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy with light rain/light snowfall at isolated higher reaches during late night of 8th to 9th morning, “ it said.

There will be light rain and snow at isolated places towards the early morning of December 10, according to the update, which added, “Overall, nothing significant till December 15.”

