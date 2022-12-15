Srinagar witnesses another cold night with minus 3.5 degree Celsius

Srinagar witnessed another cold night as the temperature dropped below subzero and recorded minus 3.5 degree Celsius on Tuesday night.

Tourist resort of Gulmarg and Pahalgam were the coldest places in Kashmir as night temperature recorded minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, while ski resort of Gulmarg recorded minus 4 degrees Celsius.

After sunny day on Tuesday at 13-degree Celsius day temperature, the night temperature in the summer capital Srinagar fell down several notches and clocked minus 3.4 degree Celsius. Leh in Ladakh recorded minus 11.5 degree Celsius.

The meteorological department has forecast cold weather till December 17.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Kashmir, under the influence of which there is a possibility of further snow and rain in the region. This year the season’s first snowfall was recorded last month in the upper reaches of Kashmir and the tourist spots of Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam.