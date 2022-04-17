Srinagar’s Tulip Garden to shut on April 18, a week ahead of usual time due to high temperature
Kashmir’s iconic Tulip Garden, one of the biggest in Asia where 1.5 million flowers were in bloom this year, will close on Monday, a week ahead of the usual time owing to above-normal temperatures this season.
The garden has witnessed an all-time high arrival of over 3.5 lakh visitors, locals as well as domestic tourists, this year since its establishment, officials said.
The authorities are closing the garden from Monday onwards as the flowers have been withering away due to high temperatures.
“We are closing early this season as the bloom has reduced due to high temperatures,” said Sofi Inam-ur-Rehman, floriculture officer and in-charge of the Tulip Garden.
The day temperatures in Srinagar this year have remained 10 degrees above normal and reached a high of 28.9 degrees Celsius this month.
The garden was opened on March 23, two days earlier than routine, due to the warm temperatures which had also led to the early blooming of flowers as against last year when the garden was opened on March 25 and closed on April 25.
The temperature-sensitive flowers need mercury to remain between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius.
Sofi said despite the bloom sustaining for less number of days, the tourist arrival broke all records. “We received a record number of footfall at the garden this spring in less days. Over 3.5 lakh people visited the garden of whom, 1.5 lakh were domestic tourists,” he added.
The garden plays an important part in drawing tourists during spring, particularly after the Covid disruptions since March 2020. Last year, the garden has seen 2.3 lakh visitors, including tourists and locals.
While the facility remained closed in the spring of 2020 owing to the pandemic, in 2019, the garden had attracted 2.58 lakh visitors, including many locals, and 1.9 lakh in 2018 as the annual tulip festival was gaining popularity.
Almost 1.5 million flowers of 68 varieties had been adorning the 30-hectare terraced garden at Siraj Bagh located on the foothills of Zabarwan mountain range and banks of majestic Dal Lake.
Usually, the tulip bloom starts by late March. The average life of a tulip flower is 20 days and can stretch up to 25 with the overall bloom getting extended by adding late-blooming varieties of tulips.
Sofi said this year, the high visitor count has set the tone for a good tourist season in the Valley. “This was a record-breaking season and it seems the coming time will be very good,” he added.
-
Decoded: The secret to a fulfilled life
Few people can honestly say that they have lived a fulfilled life and the secret lies in optimal management of time, health, relationships, and money. To plug the leakages, one must identify areas where time is frequently frittered away. Raison d'etre Being clueless about one's raison d'etre (reason for existence) results in dissipation of time. Sickness and poor health bog us down. Each one of us is a part of a web of relationships.
-
Guest column | Slow down and don’t forget to say ‘cheese’
I always wondered what it was like for celebrities who constantly have paparazzi armed with high-definition cameras on their tails. However, with the traffic police installing these high-tech gadgets on traffic lights, forcing motorists to constantly be on their toes, I think I finally understand. Although, I was never a rash driver, now my antennae are always on alert. The only silver lining is that the cops are only challaning drivers for violations.
-
Hawala racket: Former J&K minister, his aide sent to judicial custody till May 15
Special judge of the NIA court, Jammu, Sunit Gupta on Saturday refused further police remand of former J&K minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh and his close aide Mohammad Shareef Shah in the alleged Hawala racket and remanded them to judicial custody till May 15. Accordingly, both of them were shifted to high security Kot Bhalwal jail till May 15.
-
Several sanitation workers detained during protest in Jammu
Several sanitation workers were detained on Saturday after they staged a protest against the Jammu municipal corporation in support of their demands, including regularisation of their service here, officials said. The workers, including women, gathered under the banner of Civil Safaikaramchari Union near Press Club in the heart of the city and tried to march towards the main road when police initiated the action, the officials said.
-
Guest column | Moving the mighty garbage mountain
This is also true of the Dadumajra landfill, where City Beautiful dumps its garbage. A private company was roped in to run the plant, which was just a few metres away from the residential area, which is in violation of the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification, 2006, which prohibits setting up a SWM plant within 10km of an interstate boundary without prior agreement between states or union territories.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics