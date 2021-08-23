SSB jawan loses wife, daughter in Karnal accident

A woman and her four-year-old daughter were killed and her husband, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan, sustained critical injuries when a truck hit the motorcycle they were riding on near Malikpur Kadiyan village of Karnal district, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Rinki Rani (30) and her daughter Gagandeep (4), while her husband Yogender Singh is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The family belonged to Sampla village of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the family was going to Rinki’s parental house in Panipat to celebrate Rakshabandhan when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle. Rinki and Gagandeep died on the spot, police said.

The truck driver managed to flee, leaving the vehicle behind.

Investigation officer Karambir Singh said the truck driver has been booked under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC and investigations are on to trace him.