SSP Chawrasia Invitational: Chandigarh’s Karandeep slips to tied 20th place

Round one leader Karandeep Kochhar (77) of Chandigarh slipped to tied 20th place at one-under 143 on Day 2 of the inaugural SSP Chawrasia Invitational PGTI event being held at Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC).

Meanwhile, Manu Gandas of Gurugram, the man in sizzling form with five wins under his belt this season, continued his brilliant run with a six-under 66 that placed him at the top of the leaderboard at nine-under 135 after round two.

Indian star Anirban Lahiri fired the day’s best score of 65 to be placed second at eight-under 136. Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat struck a 67 to be in third place at six-under 138.

PGTI Rankings leader Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (70) of Chandigarh was tied ninth at four-under 140. Yuvraj currently enjoys a narrow lead over second-placed Manu Gandas in the PGTI Rankings.

Tournament host SSP Chawrasia (70) was tied 11th at three-under 141 to be the highest-placed among the Kolkata-based professionals. Ajeetesh Sandhu (70) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (72) were also tied 11th along with Chawrasia. The cut went at four-over 148. Fifty-seven professionals made the cut.

