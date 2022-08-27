ST status for Hatti community of Sirmaur soon: Jai Ram Thakur

The state government has taken up the issue of according tribal status for the Hatti Community of Sirmaur with the Union government and a positive decision is expected shortly, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was addressing a public meeting at Renuka ji during a series of events held under the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme to commemorate the 75 years of existence of Himachal.

He said that when today the whole nation was celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its existence. He said first chief minister of Himachal Dr YS Parmar, who belonged to Sirmaur, had spearheaded the struggle for a separate identity for the state. He said that the state during all these years witnessed splendid progress in all spheres of development.

Thakur said that the state government has decided to celebrate this historic occasion in a befitting manner. He said that this has been done to pay respect and recognise the services of the people who had made his/her contribution for making Himachal Pradesh where it stands today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said that the state had made unmatched progress in all spheres of development. He said that the literacy rate which was only 4.8 per cent at the time of the formation of Himachal Pradesh has today gone up to 83 percent. He said that there were only 301 educational institutions in the state at the time of its formation, whereas today the number has gone up to 16,124. He said that per capita income was only ₹240 which today has crossed the magical mark of ₹2 lakh. He said that people of the state used to cross rivers with the help of the inflated skin of buffalo, whereas today there are over 2,326 bridges in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the present state government has also completed over four years and nine months in office and all these years have ensured a balanced and all-round development of the state.

He announced naming Government Senior Secondary School, Kudlakhadak, as Saheed Prashant Thakur Government Senior Secondary School, Kudlakhadak, as a mark of respect to the martyr.

Earlier, the CM visited the famous Maa Renuka ji and Parshuram Temple and performed “puja”. He was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at Renuka.