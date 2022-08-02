Staff crunch at Mohali admn complex: With 40 posts lying vacant, staffers being run ragged

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Aug 02, 2022 02:36 AM IST
As per records, all five posts of senior assistants at the Mohali administrative complex, 16 posts of clerks and 18 posts of Sevadars are lying vacant against 160 sanctioned posts
A total of 40 posts are lying vacant at the at the Mohali administrative complex. (iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Saddled with the work of at least three employees, government staffers at the Mohali administrative complex in Sector 76 are being run ragged as they try to juggle the rapidly piling work, while simultaneously trying to clear mounting pendency .

As per records, all five posts of senior assistants, 16 posts of clerks and 18 posts of Sevadars are lying vacant against 160 sanctioned posts.

With approximately 1,000 people visiting the DC office on a daily basis, certain applications and pending tasks are bound to slip through the cracks, and many a times overwhelmed and overworked staffers end up in the line of firing of irate applicants.

‘Common man the ultimate sufferer’

DC Office Employees’ Union president Gurmukh Singh says despite multiple representations, authorities are dragging their feet over filling vacant posts. “Ultimately, work gets delayed and the common man suffers,” he said, adding that sanctioned posts have not been filled since 1995.

A senior officer of the administration, who did not wish to be named, said, “We have already written to the state government asking it to fill vacant posts. We are hopeful that the issue will be sorted out soon.”

