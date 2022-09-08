Staff crunch at Panchkula’s fire stations still a burning issue
Not a single post has been sanctioned for the two fire stations inaugurated in Panchkula in 2020; 74 of 91 sanctioned posts filled at the other two stations
The recent tragedy in which a major blaze gutted 148 shops at the Sector 9 rehri market has exposed the ill-equipped fire stations in Panchkula. The lack of preparedness in dealing with emergencies came to the fore after fire tenders had to be rushed in from Panchkula, Dera Bassi, Chandigarh, Kalka and Pinjore to douse the fire at the market.
There are currently four fire stations in Panchkula district - in Sector 5, Kalka, Barwala and Sector 20. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had inaugurated the stations in Barwala and Sector 20 in 2020 to cater to trans ghaggar sectors, where high-rise buildings are coming up.
But, for the two new stations, not a single post has been sanctioned yet and employees have been deputed there from the main station in Sector 5.
As per data sourced by HT, only 74 of the 91 sanctioned posts have been filled at the Sector 5 and Kalka stations, of which only 14 are regular employees. There is one fire station officer, three sub-fire station officers, and seven out of nine sanctioned posts of leading firemen are filled. Out of 77 sanctioned posts of fire-operators/driver, 63 have been filled.
An officer wishing not to be named, said:,“The fire station in Sector 5 is working at one-third of the staff strength as 50% staff is deputed at Sector 20 and Barwala and 25% on VIP duty.”
“The Panchkula fire department had sought 26-27 new staffers for both new centres, but we are still waiting,” another officer said.
The ill-equipped and under-staffed fire stations are also burdened with VIP duties. In August, they received 18 calls for fire emergencies and 56 VIP duty calls.
The officer said: “Two to three fire tenders are out on VIP duty almost every other day. There are days when CMs and governors of three adjoining states have to pass through the city, which means one fire tender is with each of them and another in stationed at the venue.”
Haryana fire services deputy director, Gulshan Kalra, said: “The recruitment process has to be conducted by the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRM). We have sent the demand and are hoping that hiring will begin soon.”
Sole hydraulic platform non-functional
Not only are they dealing with crippling staff crunch, the fire stations also lack adequate equipment to deal with emergencies. The only hydraulic platform at the Sector 5 station is non-functional which will make dealing with fires in high-rise buildings problematic.
The fire station has sought two hydraulic ladders, for Sectors 5 and 20, from the director of fire department. There is not even a single advance rescue tender available with firemen here, whereas demand for four has been sent
“It is a must in case of major fire break-outs, as it has fire entry suits, breathing apparatus, and chemical resistant suits. It has life detector devices, thermal imaging, glass breakers and oxygen cylinders. It has everything needed by a fireman in an emergency,” a fire officer said.
There are only three water tenders , foam crash tenders and water boozers available with the stations and they have demanded f five more. Also, seven water bousers have been sought against the three that are currently available.
“We have demanded these equipment twice or thrice. It was last in April, when the demand was sent to the director, fire service,” an officer said.
“There is a hydraulic platform and we have allotted a few vehicles and more will be allotted soon. There is no shortage of equipment,” said Kalra.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
-
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics