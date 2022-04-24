Staff on toes to prevent rampant use of phones in Ludhiana Central Jail
The officials deputed at the Ludhiana Central Jail are on their toes following the recovery of 30 mobile phones from inmates in the past 24 days. The inmates are not only in contact with their aides from inside the prison, but also updating their social media accounts regularly.
Jail officials say that the inmates’ accomplices throw the mobile phones and other contraband over the compound walls of the premises for their use. They added that patrolling outside the compound walls have been intensified and more surprise checks are being conducted as a preventive measure.
Most phones recovered from the jail are without SIM cards, which the inmates hide in other places. Moreover, they also scratch out the IMEI numbers of the phones. According to police, in case of recovery of mobile phones or any other contraband, an FIR is lodged under Prisons Act, which is bailable offence. Due to this, they do not get custody of the accused inmates for questioning and can’t question them regarding how they got hold of the contraband.
The SIM cards used in mobile phones recovered from the jail are mostly procured with fake identification. When police question the people who spoke to the inmates over the phone, they usually claim that they didn’t know that the caller is lodged in jail.
Jails minister Harjot Singh Bains said that they will make jails mobile free in the next six months. He added that officials have also been directed to trace the people who procured the recovered SIM cards.
Drug racket busted recently
On March 2, the Ludhiana Unit of Special Task Force (STF) had busted a drug supply racket being run from Ludhiana central jail with the arrest of two sanitary workers. The STF had recovered 975-kg heroin from their possession.
Recent recoveries
On April 16, seven mobile phones were found lying abandoned during special checking.
On March 28, 14 mobile phones and 10 chargers were found
-
Chandigarh: Four more cheating cases registered against GBP Group
A day after the Chandigarh Police registered two cases against the promoters of GBP Group, they were named in four more cheating cases in the city. According to police, Dev Bhushan Gupta of Zirakpur complained that GBP Group's Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others, and managing partner of G&G Builders, Neeraj Gupta, cheated approximately 2,500 people of ₹1,500 crore in various projects.
-
Varanasi CNG city: People opt for clean, green CNG for domestic, commercial uses
Varanasi is fast becoming a CNG city, with 371 diesel engine boats (DEBs) converted to CNG, and over 12,000 vehicles using CNG as fuel. Besides, piped CNG is being delivered to some 12,500 houses. There are around 900 motor boats which run on the River Ganga in Varanasi. With these steps being taken, officials say that Varanasi is on the way to becoming a CNG City.
-
Traffic hit as people take photos of elephants on KWS road in Bahraich
Traffic movement on Bicchiya-Bahraich road stopped for half an hour after nearly fifty wild elephants came on the road near Bicchia barrier in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday. KWS range officer (RO) Ram Kumar told HT that the road where elephant movement was recorded on Saturday was part of the KWS. KWS also issued a pressnote stating a tusker came on PWD road near Bichhiya forest barrier around 7 am.
-
Minor girl dies due to stray dog attack, 3rd death in a month
MEERUT A pack of stray dogs attacked a 12-year-old girl Sahiba in Nalhera village of Saharanpur district on Thursday. Sahiba succumbed to her injuries during treatment in a hospital on Friday. The district has witnessed four incidents within a month when stray dogs attacked children, causing three of them to die. She was taken to a village doctor who allowed her to go after providing initial treatment.
-
Council of Engineers seeks FIR against Ludhiana market committee members for burning waste
Lambasting the authorities over burning of garbage in bulk at the premises of vegetable market at Bahadurke road, Council of Engineers on Saturday sought an FIR against concerned market committee officials and a submitted a complaint in this regard with the chief minister's office. A copy of the complaint has also been marked to the chief and principal secretaries of the local bodies department, the commissioner of police and the municipal corporation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics