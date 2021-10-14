Staff recruited under scheme for displaced Kashmiris not to be posted to far-flung areas

Employees recruited under a scheme for displaced Kashmiris will not be posted to far-flung areas, officials said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes on the heels of a targeted attacks that left seven civilians dead in the region this month. Around 3,000 such employees are posted across Kashmir and a bulk of them stay in guarded transit government accommodations.

A teacher from Jammu was among the civilians killed in the targeted attacks, which prompted many displaced Kashmiri employees to leave the Valley.

Divisional commissioner (Kashmir) Pundurang K Pole on Wednesday said he had instructed deputy commissioners and senior police superintendents to regularly visit colonies and accommodations of displaced Kashmiris.

“The officers have been issued clear-cut directions to preferably post these migrant employees in safe and secure zones instead of far-flung and vulnerable areas for the time being,” Pole said. Office bearers of employees’ unions have visited some of the transit accommodations to express solidarity with the displaced Kashmiri employees.

The Centre had told the Parliament in July that 3,841 displaced Kashmiris have moved back to Kashmir and have taken up jobs across Kashmir under the Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package. It added 6,000 residential units were being constructed for the Kashmir Pandit employees in the Valley and 1,000 of them have been allotted.

