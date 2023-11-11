Stalker held for assaulting, sexually harassing Class 10 girl in Zirakpur

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for stalking a Class-10 student of a government school, and assaulting and sexually harassing her after she refused to accept his friendship proposal.

The accused, identified as Chandarbhan, lives in Dera Bassi and drives an auto-rickshaw for a living. (HT)

While the 14-year-old was at the Baltana market for shopping around 12 pm on November 5, the accused forced her into his auto-rickshaw, as per her complaint.

He pressed her for friendship. When she turned him down, he strangled her, rendering her unconscious. He later threw her out of the vehicle near her house in Zirakpur.

The child suffered injuries in the neck and spine, and remains under treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The accused was booked under Sections 323 (assault), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the POCSO Act at the Zirakpur police station.

