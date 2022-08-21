Stalled projects, photo-ops take centre stage as Ludhiana councillors, legislators battle for credit

Strap: Residents face the brunt as city councillors, AAP MLAs cotinue to exchange barbs over developmental projects

With municipal elections expected to be held by the end of the year, the credit war between the councillors representing different political parties and members of legislative assembly (MLA) from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over developmental works continues to rage.

Apart from simply accusing the MLAs of stealing credit for the completed development works approved by them, the councillors levelled allegations of them deterring in the ongoing projects in a bid to take credit for them after inaugurating the incomplete project at a later point.

Shiromani Akali Dal and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) councillors said they had taken up the matter with mayor Balkar Sandhu, adding that the delays are resulting in public harassment.

SAD district president Harbhajan Singh Dang said AA’s Atam nagar MLA, Kulwant Sidhu was deterring projects, adding, “Around 90% of the work to reconstruct the cremation ground road in Model Town extension was completed last year, but after the assembly, the AAP MLA began pressuring the contractor to not to complete the work so he can take the credit afterwards.”

A video had recently gone viral wherein the SAD councillor representing ward number 28, Paramjit Singh Garcha was seen snatching the scissor from AAP’s Sahnewal MLA, Hardeep Mundian during the inauguration of the disposal point established in the ward to streamline sewer system.

Speaking of the same, Garcha said the legislator had played no role in the project — claims that have been refuted by the Mundian.

The councillors criticised the AAP MLAs for trying to steal the credit for the work which the councillors got approved from the civic body.

LIP councillor Swarandeep Chahal claimed the MLAs are inaugurating projects that have been already inaugurated by the councillors, adding, “They should get the projects approved themselves and stop taking the credit for works done by councillors.”

AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, meanwhile, hit back, saying the councillors should present proof before levelling baseless allegations. “The road construction work might have been put on hold due to bad weather. We are working for the betterment of the public and whenever any project is inaugurated, the councillors are also invited,” he added.

Despite attempts to reach him, mayor Balkar Sandhu remained unavailable for comments.