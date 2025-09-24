Stalls alloted at railway stations in Kashmir through e-auction

Various stalls were allotted through mega e-auction at railway stations in Kashmir valley and railway officials say it a significant step towards asset monetisation and increasing non-fare revenue. As a result of the e-auction, several shops and kiosks were successfully allotted at various railway stations, a strategic step towards improved passenger amenities and local economic development. (File)

The Jammu division successfully conducted a mega e-auction to allocate stalls at various stations in the Kashmir Valley. As a result of the e-auction, several shops and kiosks were successfully allotted at various railway stations, a strategic step towards improved passenger amenities and local economic development. “This initiative is expected to generate a total revenue of ₹26,16,963 for Indian Railways over a period of three years. In addition to financial benefits, this initiative will enhance the travel experience for passengers by introducing convenient and essential services at railway stations. Additionally, this will create employment opportunities and boost the local economy,” the railway spokesman, Raghvender Singh said.

Senior divisional commercial manager Uchit Singhal said that such visionary efforts not only unleash the potential of railway assets... “Also in line with the broader goal of transforming Indian Railways into a more passenger-friendly and economically vibrant entity.”