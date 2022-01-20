Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Startup firm wins Chandigarh MC contest inviting innovative cleanliness ideas
chandigarh news

Startup firm wins Chandigarh MC contest inviting innovative cleanliness ideas

Dross Management System and Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, a startup, has bagged the first position in the Swachh Innovative Technology Challenge
As many as 64 entries were received for the contest, which invited innovative ideas for waste management and monitoring in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The municipal corporation has announced the winners of the Swachh Innovative Technology Challenge, wherein innovative ideas for waste management and monitoring were invited from individuals, NGOs and companies.

Dross Management System and Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, a startup, has bagged the first position. NGO Indian Pollution Control Association won the second position, while the third spot went to an individual, Abhishek Sharma.

The winners will receive cash prizes of 35,000, 25,000 and 15,000, respectively. As many as 64 entries were received for the contest, which concluded on January 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP