Startup firm wins Chandigarh MC contest inviting innovative cleanliness ideas

The municipal corporation has announced the winners of the Swachh Innovative Technology Challenge, wherein innovative ideas for waste management and monitoring were invited from individuals, NGOs and companies.

Dross Management System and Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, a startup, has bagged the first position. NGO Indian Pollution Control Association won the second position, while the third spot went to an individual, Abhishek Sharma.

The winners will receive cash prizes of ₹35,000, ₹25,000 and ₹15,000, respectively. As many as 64 entries were received for the contest, which concluded on January 13.