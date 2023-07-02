Govt directs Kangra admn to identify land for artificial lake

The state government has directed Kangra district administration to identify suitable sites to create an artificial lake, spanning one to two kilometres along a perennial river route.

Additionally, 5.75 hectares have also been identified in Nagrota for setting up a wellness centre and an artificial lake as a tourist attraction.

As domestic and international tourists like spend their sojourn in and around natural wonders, it becomes pertinent for the governments to create and explore more such resources, including lakes, reservoirs and natural treks to the visitors, an official said.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said that the government is contemplating developing artificial reservoirs as tourist destinations, offering a range of adventure activities such as water sports, angling, bird watching and eco-tourism activities, among others etc. He said that guidelines are being formulated to govern the operations of these activities with the objective to prolong the stay of tourists, besides offering a variety of other memorable experiences.

Himachal has multiple lakes and reservoirs, mainly with glaciers as their source. Considering this, state government plans to explore the possibility of giving a push to lake tourism with the objective of empowering the local community, opening vistas of self-employment by promoting home stays, street food corners, restaurants, resorts and hotels in close proximity of these artificial water bodies.

CM added that the government intends to promote water-based attractions, such as house boats, cruises and yachts. The main focus is to start these activities at Pong Dam in Kangra, Kol Dam, Bhakra Reservoir in Bilaspur, Larji Reservoir in Kullu, Tattapaani near Shimla and Chamera Dam in Chamba.

These tourist destinations will feature art and craft centres, shopping arcades and food streets providing a well-rounded experience for tourists.

Government has allocated ₹70 crore for promoting adventure tourism activities in Pong Dam, which will attract adventure-sports lovers to the state, said Sukhu.

He added that government intends to increase the influx of tourists to the state, targeting to attract five crore tourists in four to five years. The CM said that this will significantly contribute to employment avenues for youth, besides strengthening the economy of the state.

