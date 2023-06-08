‘Bringing all employees under Old Pension Scheme in Himachal historic decision’

The state government had taken a historic decision of bringing all the employees under the Old Pension Scheme. This move ensured financial security for the hardworking employees who dedicated their lives to public service. This was stated by a state government’s spokesperson.

But the government’s vision of welfare extended beyond pensions. Recognising the pivotal role played by para workers, the state government decided to bestow them with the respect they deserve. Daily wagers, who toiled relentlessly to make both ends meet, were given an increase in their daily wages from ₹350 to ₹375. This seemingly modest increment provided them with an additional ₹750 per month, easing their financial burdens, he said.

The para workers, including the valiant Anganwari workers, who played an indispensable role during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, were not forgotten. The state government raised their honorarium from ₹9,000 to ₹9,500 per month, acknowledging their dedication and selflessness, he added.

The state government’s commitment to providing respectable remuneration extended to various categories of para workers. The state government has demonstrated its dedication to the welfare of its employees and para workers, the spokesperson said.

“The government has shown that no sector will be left behind in its pursuit of a brighter future through its historic decisions of increasing honorariums and enhanced benefits,” said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

