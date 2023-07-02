HP govt opens bids to take chopper on lease

The state government, which has been without a helicopter since June, is all set to get a get a helicopter on lease in July.

The previous lease agreement for a helicopter expired in December 2022. (AFP)

On Saturday, the technical and financial bids for the lease were opened and the department of general administration will now present the matter in front the government for consideration. After discussion in the Cabinet meeting, the government will finalise the lease of the new helicopter.

Until June, the government was utilising services of OSS company’s helicopter, paying a rental fee ranging from ₹2.7 lakh to ₹2.3 lakh per hour. The agreement for which expired in June and government has been without a helicopter since. The chief minister has been travelling across the state on road routes.

Following the termination of the agreement, the government has invited tenders for leasing a helicopter, the fourth such time.

In the tenders opened on Saturday, Air Charter and OSS participated in the bidding for a five-seater helicopter, while Heligo submitted their bid for a larger helicopter.

The previous lease agreement for a helicopter expired in December 2022 and the agreement with OSS company was on a monthly basis.

In the new tender, the aviation companies have quoted a price of ₹3.3 lakh per hour.

However, the department aimed for a lower rate. Notably, helicopter companies have not increased their rates since 2017 despite the rise in fuel prices.

Although the road connectivity in the tribal areas of the state has improved significantly in recent years, accessibility remains a challenge for regions such as Bharmour. Owing to this and to easily reach remove area, the government has, in the past, preferred leasing a small helicopter.

