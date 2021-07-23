State has to redress the issue to lift blockade by farmers: HC to Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that to lift blockade by farmers protesting against three farm laws outside the premises of a logistics firm in Ludhiana, it is for the state to redress the issue.

The observations came from the bench of justice Lisa Gill, while dealing with a plea from M/S Adani Logistics Ltd, which had approached high court in March and was told during an hearing on July 20 that blockade has not been lifted.

“It is undoubtedly for the state to redress the issue which has arisen in order to provide free ingress and egress to the petitioner to its premises in order to enable it to continue its business,” the bench observed further recording that state’s law officer is unable to bring to court’s notice any further efforts which may have been taken recently for solving to the problem.

The bench fixed the case for hearing on July 30 and sought affidavit of the Punjab director general of police. It also asked the state’s counsel to apprise it of measures which have been taken to resolve the issue, especially keeping in view the previous orders passed in this case and in another matter on June 18.

The firm had approached high court in March with a grievance that farmers have been sitting on a dharna in front of the main gate of its inland container depot in Ludhiana rendering it non-operational since January 1.

Despite a number of complaints filed with the police, no action has been taken to remove the blockade, it had submitted.