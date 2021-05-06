State hits new peak, logs 182 deaths, 8,015 cases in a day

Punjab on Wednesday witnessed the deadliest day of the pandemic with 182 deaths due to Covid-19. The state also registered the highest single-day hike in infections with 8,015 people testing positive for the virus, according to the media bulletin released by the state government.

The earlier high for single-day deaths was 173, which the state registered on Tuesday.

Bathinda registered a maximum of 21 deaths, followed by 19 each in Ludhiana, Sangrur and Patiala, 18 in Amritsar, 17 in Mohali, 10 in Fazilka, nine each in Jalandhar and Muktsar and 6 in Pathankot.

Ludhiana topped the chart with 1,186 fresh cases, followed by 1,056 in Mohali, 932 in Amritsar, 838 in Jalandhar, 696 in Patiala, 692 in Bathinda, 361 in Hoshiarpur, 317 in Fazilka, 338 in Mansa, 268 in Muktsar and 248 in Sangrur.

Mohali has highest positivity rate

Mohali constitutes to show the highest positivity rate of 29.42% in the state. Amritsar is at the second spot with 19.34% positivity rate, followed by Bathinda at 15.61% Rupnagar 15.26% and Fazilka 14.81%.

A record 6,701 patients were discharged and 70,069 vaccines dosed were administered on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

