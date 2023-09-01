Jammu: SIA nabs 8 absconding terrorists after nearly three decades

The state investigation agency (SIA) on Thursday arrested eight terrorists and their associates, for their alleged involvement in terrorism and disruptive activities under TADA cases., said officials.

The cases were registered around three decades ago at police stations in Doda districts and chargesheets were produced in TADA court in Jammu.

“These absconding terrorists managed went underground and remained untraced for a while. They then resurfaced to enjoy normal family life. Some of these absconding terrorists managed to get government services and contracts and others found engaged in private businesses and even working in the court,” said an official statement.

These eight terrorists were identified as Adil Farooq Faridi of Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu (presently a government employee posted in J&K school education board), Mohammad Iqbal alias Javed of Asthan Mohalla in Doda, Mujahid Hussain aliad Nisar Ahmed of Asthan Mohalla in Doda, Tariq Hussain of Barshalla in Doda, Ishtiaq Ahmed Dev alias Ajaz of Shah Mohalla in Doda, Ajaz Ahmed alias Mohammad Iqbal of Dandi in Bhaderwah, Jameel Ahmed alias Jugnu alias Chika Khan of Kursari in Bhaderwah and Ishfaq Ahmed of Bun in Doda (who worked as writer in Doda court complex).

“They will be produced before the TADA/POTA court in Jammu,” said officials. The accused were allegedly involved in kidnappings for ransom and terror killings.

SIA has so far verified and identified 369 absconding terrorists and their associates, 215 in Jammu and 154 in Kashmir, out of a total of 734 absconders (317 in Jammu and 417 in Kashmir) in 327 TADA/POTA cases.

Out of 369 verified absconders, 127 are untraced, 80 have died and 45 are residing in Pakistan or Pakistan Occupied Kashmir or other countries. A total of four are lodged in jail.

