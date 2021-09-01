State reports 21 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

Chandigarh

Punjab on Tuesday reported 21 fresh Covid cases, taking the tally to 6,00,614. Two Covid-related fatalities took the death toll to 16,431, according to a medical bulletin.

The state’s positivity was 0.1%, the bulletin said. The number of active cases in the state has also come down to 324.

Amritsar and Ludhiana reported three cases each. With 52 recoveries, the number of cured persons has reached 5,83,859, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,33,83,314 have been collected for testing so far in the state.

As many as 269888 doses of the vaccines were administered on Tuesday, the bulletin said.