Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / State reports 21 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths
chandigarh news

State reports 21 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

Amritsar and Ludhiana reported three cases each. With 52 recoveries, the number of cured persons has reached 5,83,859
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 01:17 AM IST
State reports 21 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

Chandigarh

Punjab on Tuesday reported 21 fresh Covid cases, taking the tally to 6,00,614. Two Covid-related fatalities took the death toll to 16,431, according to a medical bulletin.

The state’s positivity was 0.1%, the bulletin said. The number of active cases in the state has also come down to 324.

Amritsar and Ludhiana reported three cases each. With 52 recoveries, the number of cured persons has reached 5,83,859, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,33,83,314 have been collected for testing so far in the state.

As many as 269888 doses of the vaccines were administered on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Class-11 admission: Cut-offs go up at govt schools in Chandigarh

15 years on, Chandigarh woman booked for cheating

Prostitution racket: 3 booked after minor escapes in Mohali

Chandigarh: Govt staff without vax or test report barred from entering offices
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP