State school games: Host Ludhiana storms into finals with 10–0 win

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 03:24 am IST

The Punjab State Inter-District School Games featured intense softball matches, with Ludhiana and Patiala reaching the final after dominant wins.

The 69th Punjab State Inter-District School Games for Under-19 boys in softball continued with great momentum on Friday at Government Senior Secondary School, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Teams from across Punjab competed fiercely, turning the grounds into a lively arena of fast-paced matches and standout performances.

Players in action during the tournament at PAU in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)
Host Ludhiana thrilled local supporters with a 10-0 triumph over Hoshiarpur. Muktsar beat Barnala 10-0, and Amritsar recorded the day’s biggest win, defeating Mansa 15-0.

Friday saw Rupnagar continue their strong form with an 11-1 win over Faridkot, while Amritsar overpowered Muktsar 10-0. Moga defeated Mohali 12-2, Sangrur blanked Faridkot 10-0, and Ludhiana secured their second win with a 9-0 victory over Bathinda.

In the first semifinal, Patiala delivered a disciplined performance to beat Amritsar 1-0, with a single decisive goal securing their spot in the final. The second semifinal was one-sided, as Ludhiana dominated Fazilka from the start, winning 10-0. Demonstrating superior coordination, speed and scoring accuracy, Ludhiana left Fazilka with no chance to recover.

On Thursday, Jalandhar edged Moga 9-8 in a thrilling opener, while Patiala dominated Mohali 10-0. Fazilka also impressed, defeating Faridkot 3-0. Rupnagar began their campaign with a commanding 10-0 win over Sangrur, followed by Ferozepur’s 10-0 victory against Bathinda.

The final is set to be a thrilling showdown between Ludhiana and Patiala on November 22.

