State to adopt new tech solutions to check tax evasion, says Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Punjab finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said that the state taxation department will adopt the latest software and technological solutions to strengthen its digital tax administration to meet the challenges of the environment in which businesses are operating.

Punjab finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Chairing a review meeting with the officials of the taxation commissionerate who visited Telangana to study its GST administration, Cheema said that the digital technologies adopted by the newly set up Tax Intelligence Unit (TIU) were proving to assist the tax authorities to drive better enforcement, increasing the tax base, and plugging leakages. He encouraged the officials to look for more technological solutions especially tailored as per the requirements of the state to plug any possible tax evasion, incorrect reporting, and administrative errors.

Meanwhile, the taxation commissionerate team shared its experiences about the study tour of Telangana and elaborated on the best practices adopted by the state in the GST administration. A PowerPoint presentation was given by the team showing the practices such as online monitoring system, return compliance, scrutiny of returns, post-audit of refund etc. being followed by Telangana. They apprised the Finance Minister that the state of Telangana is being assisted by IIT Hyderabad in data analytics and the development of IT-based modules in the implementation of GST administration. Financial Commissioner, Taxation, Vikas Partap and Taxation Commissioner Kamal Kishore Yadav were among those present in the meeting.

