Statehood, special status restoration: Srinagar MP Mehdi’s ‘divergent’ stance ruffles NC bosses’ feathers

Srinagar Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi (HT File)

National Conference (NC) MP from Srinagar Ruhullah Mehdi’s outspoken stance on ways to pursue issues such as statehood and special status has not gone down well with the party leadership, with it becoming a hot potato in the recent times.

Many say his protest over reservation and stance against party leadership for their approach towards New Delhi over statehood and Article 370 restoration has given the Opposition an opening.

Mehdi’s latest statements even drew the ire of NC chief Farooq Abdullah.

In an interview with digital platform, Mehdi said chief minister Omar Abdullah’s approach should be ‘democratically rebellious’ while demanding statehood and Article 370 from centre or he will be ‘seen as Delhi’s representative in J&K’.

“He should stay closer to the mandate and the aspirations of the people... people don’t expect him to change things overnight. They expect him to be resilient, to express that anger and dissent which resonates with the sentiments of J&K,” Mehdi said.

The NC won assembly elections with a huge mandate, with statehood and restoration of special status under Article 370 as the main poll planks.

Mehdi, whose politician father was killed by terrorists in 2000, has been a strong advocate of restoration of the special status. Responding to Mehdi’s statement, Farooq said, “He has his approach and thinking. Omar has been elected by people. He doesn’t follow anyone’s lead. He follows people.”

Farooq added that they have no concern with Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), but Centre and state governments have a procedure to work together.

“We don’t have to fight with Delhi. We have to walk together to solve the issues. Those who want to fight, let them fight. How will the issues of people will be solved?,” he said.

“Mehdi’s stance has raised some concerns within the party. Friction is developing. He could have discussed the issues with his colleagues, rather than going public. I feel he is pandering to social media and wants to present himself as a hero,” said a senior NC leader, requesting not to be named. “This gives opportunities to our rivals to harp on,” he added.

Earlier, Mehdi and some opposition leaders protested outside Omar’s residence over the recently-amended reservation policy.

On his part, Omar had said Mehdi’s protest reflected an example of democratic principles within the party. He said he would want his colleague to protest in Parliament for the restoration of statehood as well.

Political experts feel Omar was ‘pragmatic’ in his approach as it was too early to judge him even as Mehdi wants an ‘idealistic’ stance from J&K government.

“Omar is operating pragmatically without antagonising the Centre. Ideally, NC should have taken a slightly more aggressive posture for its own long-term survival. However, there are practical difficulties,” said retired political science professor Noor Baba.

He said that if it was any other government in India, the aggressive stance would have worked.