Shiksha Samagam marks 3 yrs of NEP at Chandigarh govt school

A state-level exhibition “Shiksha Samagam” was organised by the UT education department at Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18, on Thursday to mark three years of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The exhibition involved the stakeholders showcasing the practices adopted under NEP. The event was inaugurated by the UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit interacting with students during Shiksha Samagam at Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 18, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The administrator interacted with students on various topics, including NEP, information technology, artificial intelligence and food production, among others.

UT adviser Dharam Pal, mayor Anup Gupta and UT education secretary Purva Garg were also present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON