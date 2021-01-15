State-of-the-art co-working space coming up at Chandigarh IT Park
To give impetus to startup ecosystem in the region, Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC) in collaboration with the UT administration is setting up a state-of-the-art co-working space with 100 seats at IT Park here.
The co-working space will comprise all the amenities, which are being offered in the private market. The set up will also be more cost-effective for businesses and will help to create a community of innovators, a UT official said.
The space would cater to students and young entrepreneurs who have a workable idea that needs hatching and also for startups that do not have much capital to invest in a private office.
With convenient hot desks instead of cubicles, the co-working space, which is coming up on roughly 5000-sq ft area on the third floor of the EDC building at IT Park, will be much more than a standard office, the official added.
This space will have glass-walled private offices and write-on-the-wall conference rooms, separate video-conference room, with plenty of space for collaboration when teams get together.
A high-quality interactive web portal will be created along with a list of mentors so that startups can then identify them, interact with them and gain guidance. The portal will also have a database of subject matter specialists, researchers, faculty, and venture capitalists.