Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / State-run buses to resume services to Delhi airport soon: Punjab minister
chandigarh news

State-run buses to resume services to Delhi airport soon: Punjab minister

After a discussion between the chief ministers of Punjab and Delhi, the issue has been taken up during the secretary-level meeting of transport departments of both the states, Bhullar said
Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.
Published on Apr 28, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByHTC and PTI

Chandigarh

Bus services of the state-owned undertakings up to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi will resume soon, Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Wednesday.

After a discussion between the chief ministers of Punjab and Delhi, the issue has been taken up during the secretary-level meeting of transport departments of both the states, Bhullar said. A meeting between Punjab transport secretary Vikas Garg with Delhi principal transport secretary Ashish Kundra and officials of the IGI Airport was held on Wednesday, said Bhullar.

Garg said during the meeting, Kundra assured that this issue would be resolved soon and state-owned buses would be able to ply up to the Delhi airport.

Holds meeting with hospitality dept officials

Bhullar, who also holds the charge of hospitality, held a review meeting with the administrative authorities of the department and took stock of the condition of the Punjab Bhawan and circuit houses in Punjab, Chandigarh and Shimla.

The minister expressed concern that despite huge investment in building and furnishing for the circuit house, Gurdaspur, it has not been made functional. He sought on reasons with requirements for making it functional at the earliest.

The minister also raised concern that Cidar House in Shimla is being repaired since long and is still incomplete. “The director, hospitality, has been directed to collect status report from the PWD (B&R).

