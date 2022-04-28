State-run buses to resume services to Delhi airport soon: Punjab minister
Chandigarh
Bus services of the state-owned undertakings up to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi will resume soon, Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Wednesday.
After a discussion between the chief ministers of Punjab and Delhi, the issue has been taken up during the secretary-level meeting of transport departments of both the states, Bhullar said. A meeting between Punjab transport secretary Vikas Garg with Delhi principal transport secretary Ashish Kundra and officials of the IGI Airport was held on Wednesday, said Bhullar.
Garg said during the meeting, Kundra assured that this issue would be resolved soon and state-owned buses would be able to ply up to the Delhi airport.
Holds meeting with hospitality dept officials
Bhullar, who also holds the charge of hospitality, held a review meeting with the administrative authorities of the department and took stock of the condition of the Punjab Bhawan and circuit houses in Punjab, Chandigarh and Shimla.
The minister expressed concern that despite huge investment in building and furnishing for the circuit house, Gurdaspur, it has not been made functional. He sought on reasons with requirements for making it functional at the earliest.
The minister also raised concern that Cidar House in Shimla is being repaired since long and is still incomplete. “The director, hospitality, has been directed to collect status report from the PWD (B&R).
-
Yogi says Uttar Pradesh has set an example by removing unnecessary loudspeakers
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh has set an example before the country by removing unnecessary loudspeakers installed at religious sites or reducing their volumes across the state with harmony. As the festival of Akshaya Tritya and Eid will be celebrated on May 3, the police and administrative officers should remain alert, Yogi said. From Monday to Friday, officers should reserve one hour for public hearings.
-
₹51K reward for info on drugs in SBS Nagar
SBS Nagar : The SBS Nagar district administration on Wednesday announced a cash reward of ₹51,000 for a person whose information leads to seizure of drugs. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar deputy commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said it is aimed to further strengthen efforts to curb the drug menace in the district. Randhawa said the aim of the reward scheme is to wipe out the drug menace.
-
Two right-wing groups at the centre of rising communal tensions in Karnataka
Two right-wing outfits -- Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) and Sri Rama Sene -- seem to be at the forefront of the recent communal tensions reported over the past month. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government has however distanced itself from these outfits. Even though these two organisations come under the larger umbrella of right-wing organisations, they consider themselves out of the Sangh Parivar. The actions of these two organisations are not limited to boycott calls.
-
Three held from Punjab for uprooting ATM from Kurukshetra
The Kurukshetra police have arrested three members of a Punjab-based gang for allegedly uprooting an ATM containing cash of ₹18.41 lakh from Shahbad in Kurukshetra earlier this month. Police have identified the accused as Amit Kalra, Lakhwinder Singh aka Laadi and Bachhitar Singh, residents of Ferozepur, Punjab. Two members of the gang are still at large. Police have also recovered ₹5 lakh cash, the ATM and a Mahindra Scorpio from their possession.
-
Sexual assault case: Non-filing of forensic report with challan does not make it incomplete, says HC
Chandigarh: Non-filing of a forensic report with the challan in a sexual assault case does not make it incomplete, the Punjab and Haryana high court has ruled. The high court bench of justice Suvir Sehgal asserted that the final report in such cases would be complete on the statement of the prosecutrix under Sections 161 (given to police) and 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (to a magistrate).
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics